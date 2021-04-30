By Moses Ndhaye.

Uganda’s dairy processing companies have underscored the need for the government to enact policies which will help the country to increase the local milk consumption rate.

According to the Marketing manager at the Lato Diaries Uganda, Kennedy Ojambo , a new dairy product dubbed creamer government should use schools to champion consumption of milk related products in the country.

Currently according to data from the Dairy Development Authority (DDA), the per capita consumption of milk in Uganda stands just above 60 litres which falls below the 200 litres recommended by the World Health Organization.

He says if the country’s local market increases it will help the processing companies to increase on its production capacity which currently stands at 8%.



Uganda is currently producing approximately 2.7 billion litres of milk annually up from the 2.5 billion litres.

