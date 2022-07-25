By Abubaker Kirunda

Taxi drivers in Jinja city have gone on a sit-down strike while protesting against the skyrocketing prices of fuel in the country.

The strike which kicked off this morning has left many passengers stranded which has prompted youths to demonstrate as well.

Currently, fuel prices are between shs6000 to shs 6600 a liter.

In last week’s presidential address, President Museveni provided no short-term solutions to the skyrocketing fuel and food prices that the country is grappling with, saying they would take a narrow path that would lead them to salvation.

President Museveni said government interventions by cutting taxes or subsidies would mislead the people to continue to consume without economizing the commodities thus plugging the country into more trouble.