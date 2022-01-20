By Ritah Kemigisa

Private players in the tourism sector have decided to boycott the digital-led domestic tourism campaign that is expected to be officially launched by President Museveni tomorrow.

The campaign dubbed, rediscover the magnificence of our pearl run by the Uganda Tourism board seeks to boost local tourism in the country following the full reopening of the economy.

However the private players under their umbrella body, Uganda Tourism Association are accusing the board of not engaging them in the decision making and planning for this campaign and many other initiatives which make the private sector of tourism and hospitality feel sidelined.

”Amongst the many reasons for the boycott is the lack of engagement by the government (tourism) in decision making and planning for this very event and many other initiatives which make the private sector of tourism and hospitality feel sidelined,” says Mr Byaruhanga.

The association president Herbert Byaruhanga says as drivers of the business, they feel excluded and yet they spend millions of dollars traversing continents looking for tourists.

“It should be noted that tour operators and other actors spend millions of dollars traversing continents looking for tourists/clients. This contributes so much to the country’s revenue for example 2018/19, Uganda registered 1.4 Billion dollars from tourism. It is a shame that government can plan to re-discover the magnificence of the country when the real actors are not fully consulted for their input to ensure maximum benefits from the drive,” added Mr Byaruhanga.

He also blames the government for not giving them a stimulus package like other countries adding that the shocks caused by the covid19 pandemic have seen many close.

He adds, “many assets and properties have been lost to commercial banks. The government (tourism) has on several occasions conducted activities or procurements that seem to compete and undermine the private sector or discourage activities of private sector players. The hundreds of consultancy outputs/ deliverables worth billions of shillings remain on the shelves of government offices yet they would support the private sector in product development as well as marketing.”

The private sector of tourism and hospitality In Uganda employs more than 600,000 people majority of whom are the youth