By Tom Brian Angurini

Trade mark East Africa has announced that over the next six years it will commit efforts towards unlocking economic potential through reducing barriers to trade and improving business competitiveness.

This has been revealed by Patience Mutesi, the organisation’s country director who says one the ways to unlock trade barriers is to grow in depth by building strategic partnerships with key public and private sectors and in breadth through geographical expansion.

Mutesi adds that they have deepened their program on economic inclusion by integrating regional markets to create trade opportunities not only for large businesses but also for marginalized groups including women and small businesses whose economic development has a direct effect on millions of low-income families.

She also emphasizes mainstreaming environmental issues and climate change resilience.