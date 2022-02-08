By Santo Ojok & Bill Oketch

Livestock traders are crying foul after the government restricted movement of animals during the ongoing eviction of Balaalo herdsmen from northern Uganda.

The strict guidelines issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries cover the period between February 1 – March 13, 2022.

They require that for livestock to move for any purpose within Lango, Acholi and West Nile Sub-regions, owners must obtain a letter of no objection from the district of final destination before a movement permit is issued by the district veterinary officer (DVO) of the district of origin.

The cattle traders in Apac Municipality led by a one Boniface Oyuku, are appealing to the government to revise the restrictions so that they can dispose of the animals they are currently stuck with.

The Maruzi North County Member of Parliament, Nelson Lemba Okello, who held a meeting with the affected livestock traders yesterday has pledged to forward the matter to Parliament for immediate intervention.

Under this arrangement, the stock routes provided include; Karuma-Pakwach-Nebbi-Arua, Karuma-Gulu-Kitgum, Gulu-Amuru-Lira, Apac-Lira-Kitgum, Apac-Kamdini, Lira-Kamdini.

Arua City is the largest market for livestock from Lango Sub-region, but livestock traders from Lango and Acholi are banned from moving their animals to that destination.