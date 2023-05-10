The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has singled out fuel truck drivers as the key culprits engaging in fuel adulteration as they transport the products to their destination.

The field supervisor in charge of the fuel marking and quality monitoring programme at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Peter Kitimbo, says this act is mainly being carried out around places such as Naluwerere, Bugiri, and Busitema in Bugiri district when the fuel is in transit from Mombasa.

Fuel adulteration is the mixing of fuel such as petrol and diesel with foreign components, especially kerosene in a bid to increase its quantity.

“The drivers branch off somewhere, they take off the good product and add in a bad product,” Kitimbo said.

He asked the oil marketing companies to always cross-check the fuel in transit.

He, however, says the quality of fuel compliance now stands at 99% in the country. He made the remarks during a fuel marking sensitization campaign organized by the Ministry of Energy and UNBS in Kampala.

He says the eastern region tops in the number of cases where fuel is adulterated.