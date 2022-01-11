By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has agreed to the testing of all truck drivers at no cost.

This decision was taken through a ministerial meeting of line ministries in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan, held on 10th January in an effort to resolve the stand-off and backlog of cargo trucks being held at the Malaba border.

According to the executive director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association Dr. Daniel Birungi, the meeting resolved to, among other things; clear the backlog within 7 days and have border offices fully staffed to facilitate this process.

He says drivers with negative covid tests will now be free to proceed with their journeys while those with positive test results will be dealt with separately, commending government’s efforts undertaken to resolve the impasse at the Malaba border point.