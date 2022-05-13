By Benjamin Jumbe

The Deputy Minister of Trade in Turkey Riza Tuna Turagay has asked authorities in Uganda to speed up investment and bureaucratic procedures to attract more investors from Turkey and boost trade.

This was during the Uganda Turkey investment trade, industry, and tourism summit.

Riza says Uganda is the rising star of Africa expressing willingness to work towards increasing trade and investments between the two countries

Meanwhile, Uganda’s outgoing ambassador to Turkey Stephen Mubiru said the missions abroad are intensifying the promotion of economic and commercial diplomacy and conducting targeted promotion of strategic Ugandan products in Turkey.

The government through the ministry of Trade is also set to launch the Uganda-Turkey Industrial Park and Trade Centre in Nakasongola

The park is to be constructed through a partnership between the Uganda Investment Authority and the UPDF’s National Enterprise Corporation.

The launch is part of the activities of the two-day Uganda Turkey investment summit which President Museveni officially opened yesterday.

The minister of state for investment and privatization Evelyn Anite says this park is to boost and promote joint investment between the two countries.