By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Development Bank (UDB) anticipates that over 33,000 new jobs will be created from projects the bank has approved between July and September.

UDB Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Ojangole says over 50 projects were approved, 47% of the anticipated jobs will be created from the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Ojangole says among the approved agricultural projects, five will support the reduction of post-harvest losses and improve storage facilities so as to improve food security in the country.

UDB the first national development finance institution was established to promote and finance investment in various commercial sectors of the economy with particular emphasis on agriculture, industry, tourism, housing, and commerce.