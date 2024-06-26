Uganda Airlines Executive Director Jennifer Bamuturaki has implored Ugandan companies they partner with to improve their quality of production, design and packaging in addition to consistence among others.

Speaking at the ongoing suppliers’ forum 2024 in Kampala, Bamuturaki said Uganda airlines supplier data base has grown to 200 suppliers in the 5 years of existence.

She adds, over shs120 billion has cumulatively been injected into the macro economy for local contracts

“In consistency in supply, we have questionable quality and test procedural challenges among others, so we have come together and brought you into this room so that we can discuss and understand how we can support each there,” she said.

“We remain committed to supporting Ugandan products, as you can see the airline is moving in and era which is global and it is looking at value creation, innovation and finding solutions that minimize costs and sustainable businesses that make value for money,” she added.

The forum is being held under the theme: harnessing supply opportunities to drive procurement excellence