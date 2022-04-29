By Tom Brian Angurini

The Uganda Association of Energy Economics (UAEE) Makerere University Business School has officially become a member of the global International Association of Energy Economics (IAEE).

The International Association of Energy Economics is a worldwide non-profit organization with over 3,000 members in 110 countries who strive to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and issues among professionals interested in global energy economics.

Uganda’s admission to the continental body comes at a time when the world is experiencing a shortage of oil and gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at its launch, David Williams, the Executive Director of IAEE said membership in the association will help provide important information about energy economics to shape opinion and prepare stakeholders for events that affect the energy industry.

He says the organization stands on three tenets of members coming from the government, business, and academia.

This unique interaction among these three constituents creates a bridge between theory, policy, and practical application within the energy industries.