By Ritah Kemigisa

The latest World Bank Report shows that Uganda’s efforts in enhancing public debt transparency and management are fairly better compared to other countries in the Sub Saharan region.

The bank’s country manager Tony Thompson reveals that Uganda alongside Benin, could actually be seen as a leader in public debt transparency on the African continent.

According to the Bank’s public debt heat maps, the continuous efforts in publishing debt data in Uganda have resulted in good data disclosures of explicit and implicit public debt data when compared to other countries.

These Heat Maps present an assessment based on the availability, completeness and timeliness of public debt statistics and debt management documents posted on national authorities’ websites.

The report meanwhile notes that much as there is good material on debt on the finance ministry website, the way it is presented is not coherent.

They are now tasking government to reduce time lags by publishing domestic arrears data semi-annually.