By Moses NDHAYE

The Central Bank Deputy Governor Michael Atingi Ego says the country has registered an increase in electronic and digital financial services in the last one year.

Atingi Ego reveals that mobile money transaction values improved by 33% whereas internet and mobile banking transfers grew by 82% and 146% respectively.

He says this implies that the country has registered an accelerated adoption of electronic payment and digital financial services, the key to realizing a cashless economy.

The governor made the remarks at the launch of NSSF Smart Card, the first-ever social security smart card in the Sub-Saharan region.