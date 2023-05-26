Ugandan traders have renewed their demands to Parliament seeking compensation of 15 million US dollars which is approximately (57.535 billion shillings) from the government for losses they incurred during the armed insurgency in neighboring South Sudan.

The 160 traders led by Rashid Manafa, under their umbrella body, Joint Action for the Redemption of Ugandan Traders in South Susan, lost their goods and now want President Museveni and the president of South Sudan Salva Kiir to intervene in the matter

He says for the last 10 years, they have been demanding to be paid but all in vain. Parliament’s Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industries has intervened in the matter.

In May 2019, the 10th Parliament approved Shs900 billion to have the traders compensated but only 10 companies have so far been compensated.

However, the spokesperson for Kampala’s Capital City Traders Association, Isa Sekito asked President Museveni to directly intervene in the matter.