Government says it is targeting to raise over $6bn from exporting 13 specific products including dairy, coffee, fish, bananas, and tourism among others.

The Special Presidential Advisor on Special Duties and chairman of the presidential advisory committee on exports, Odrek Rwabwogo says the said amount is expected to be raised between now and 2028.

He says this will be done by encouraging exporters to target regional markets.

Rwabwogo was addressing a section of the Ugandan business community preparing for the forthcoming South Africa Trade Investment and Tourism summit, scheduled for 27th to 28th February 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Center, Midrand, South Africa.