By Juliet Nalwooga

Uganda has topped the list of African countries that are effectively controlling tobacco production, followed by Kenya and Ethiopia among others.

According to the Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index 2020 produced by Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control (GGTC), Uganda is ranked 3rd after France, followed by Kenya in 9th position and Ethiopia in 10th among 34 countries globally.

The GGTC Index is a global survey on how governments are responding to tobacco industry interference and protecting their health policies from tobacco company commercial interests as required by the World Health Organization.

Paul Ebusu, the Executive Director of Uganda Cancer Society tells KFM that they are registering an increase in tobacco use as a lifestyle among mainly female youth, something that has led to increased mouth cancer cases registered at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago.

He says this should be checked before it spirals into a bigger burden of tobacco-induced Non-communicable diseases.