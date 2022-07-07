By Moses Ndhaye

Government says about 41,338 jobs have been created through the Uganda development bank funding projects.

According to the Chief Economists at the Uganda Development bank, Dr Francis Mwesigye while releasing the Bank’s 2021 inclusive growth report in Kampala, the financial projects grew by 72 percent in 2021 which resulted in putting in place 41338 jobs as compared to the 24013 jobs created in the year 2020.

He says this enabled the bank also to release Shs2.4 trillion from the said jobs created, and Shs84 billion were paid to the government in terms of taxes.

He says the Agro-business sector was the highest in terms of contributing to the creation standing at 41pecent followed by primary agriculture at 30 percent and then manufacturing among others.

The report in question tracks the Bank’s socio-economic footprints in its strategic plan and the country’s national development priorities.