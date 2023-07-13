Ugandans are exporting more organic foods than they are consuming, a trend that is worrying both trade and food security experts.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the trade volume of organic foods has increased from USD 50 million in 2018 to USD 135 million in 2022.

Alex Lwakuba, the commissioner for production in the ministry however told a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the national organic agriculture bill in Kampala that since the beginning of 2023, there has been a notable change in trend.

He said more upmarket food stores and supermarkets are stocking up large amounts of organic products, which is a clear sign of growing demand.

Lwakuba noted that government encourages investment in the sector to increase both production and consumption.

He added that if fully embraced, organic agriculture will promote food security for many families as it does not require procurement of expensive fertilizers for growth.