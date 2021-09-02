By Juliet Nalwooga

Ugandans have been urged to embrace banking, a recent milestone in digital transformation that eases access to modern banking.

The call has been made by Sarit Raja, the Executive Director of a regional financial service group I&M that in a recent 2021 half-year report registered a 33% increase after-tax profit and a 12% Total Asset growth bolstered by expansion into Uganda.

Raja has advised players in the sector to focus on innovative market-driven solutions, and invest in new systems in a bid to increase operational efficiencies that improve customers’ banking experience.

WhatsApp banking lets banks reach their customers via a familiar channel through SMS and it lets one interact with a bank more often through a ChatBot powered by artificial intelligence (AI).