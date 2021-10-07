By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Uganda’s exports to East African member states, except Tanzania, dropped during the period ended August, according to data from Bank of Uganda.

Exports to Kenya, South Sudan, DR Congo and Burundi all dropped. However, Kenya recorded the largest decline, with earnings, according to Bank of Uganda data, falling to $40.2m (Shs142b) down from $55m (Shs195b) in July.

The decline, experts indicated, could have been a result of the unending trade wars that have seen Kenya ban a number of Ugandan products including sugar, milk, maize and poultry products, among others.

