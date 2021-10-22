By Tom Brian Angurini

A new study has shown that although Uganda produces more than enough food to feed everyone, her food systems are out of balance.

The survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture also shows that hunger, obesity, food loss, waste, and lack of security for food chain workers are some of the issues that underline imbalance in the food value chain.

Releasing the findings in Kampala, Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for agriculture said as the country begins to develop and implement Covid-19 recovery plans, the government and all stakeholders should adopt innovative solutions based on scientific evidence so they can build better and improved food systems that are more resistant to shocks.

He however says that the challenge is that the population continues to grow at a rapid rate of 32 percent per annum while agricultural productivity is 2.9 percent per annum.

Tumwebaze noted that there is a food gap of 0.3 percent that must be addressed to match the population growth rate.

He thanked all development partners and UN agencies like Food and Agricultural Organization, the world food program, civil society organizations, the private sector, farmers, farmer organizations, research bodies, and government agencies that are working towards achieving zero hunger in the country.