Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has revealed that, they plan to construct a new showground in greater Kampala metropolitan area if government avails them with land.

The call has been made at a time when the current showground in Nakawa, Kampala is overwhelmed by new construction projects by members of the manufacturing body, leaving no space for development.

The revelation was made by Mr Deo Kiyemba, the UMA chairperson during opening of the 29th annual Uganda International Trade Fair on Thursday.