By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has commenced the process of decentralization of its services spreading out to different parts of the country outside Kampala.

This has been revealed by the chairperson of the National Standards Council Masitula Munyaami, who says it is aimed at taking services closer to the people.

Meeting members of parliament on the Trade, tourism and Industry committee Munyaami said so far, UNBS has acquired 3 acres of Land at Mbarara Industrial Park (Kakyeka) and 5 Acres of Land at SINO Mbale Industrial Park to establish Quality Infrastructure.

She says with support from the Ministry of Finance, the bureau is set to develop the Regional Quality infrastructure in the above two cities to fully support the industrialization agenda and the Parish Development Model program.

She however notes that the staffing levels and other facilities in these regional offices are not yet adequate to support the required UNBS services in these areas.