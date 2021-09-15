By Benjamin Jumbe

Former Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General Allen Kagina has asked all stakeholders to support the authority in ensuring that it increases its tax collection.

Speaking at the authority’s 30th anniversary and thanksgiving service at Kololo independence grounds, Kagina said the authority should be able to collect enough resources to support the implementation of the various government development programs.

She said as long as the country continues borrowing from abroad, it will remain a servant to the lenders.

Kagina also tipped the current Commissioner General John Musinguzi on how to succeed saying everything is possible with prayer and hard work.

She testified that under her leadership, the authority rebranded and changed systems from only enforcement to tax education, which has continued to yield positive results.

The Commissioner-General of the Uganda Revenue Authority John Musinguzi has reiterated the body’s commitment to the principle of zero tolerance to corruption.

He was speaking at the authority’s 30th-anniversary thanksgiving service at Kololo independence grounds.

Musinguzi says they are also working to rebuild the Authority’s credibility as a trusted partner in the development of the country.

He further notes that URA is using technology to safeguard payment systems and through tax, education to improve compliance and widen the tax base.