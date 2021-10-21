Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Revenue Authority has registered a shortfall in its revenue collection targets for the first quarter between July to September.

Addressing the press at its headquarters, the Authority’s Commissioner General John Musinguzi says they collected net revenue of Shs4.4 trillion below the target of Shs4.9 Trillion.

He however added that the revenue posted a growth of 389bn (9.5%) in comparison to FY 2020/2021.

Musinguzi also notes that Domestic revenue collections posted were Shs2.6Tn registering a growth of Shs199bn compared to last financial year although this fell short of the target of 3Tn shillings.