Makerere University Confucius Institute has welcomed the move by the Uganda Revenue Authority to have key taxation information translated into the Chinese language.

This comes as the tax body, together with the Chinese Embassy are today set to launch a Chinese version of an abridged taxation handbook meant to ease understanding of the country’s taxation system by the Chinese business community in Uganda.

Dr. Gilbert Gumoshabe, the Director of the Confucius Institute, says this will not only reduce corruption but will also save time spent on seeking interpretation of taxation documentation by the Chinese businesses in the country.

“Most of the taxpayers are Chinese now, they are engaged in manufacturing. When they come, you tell them Ugandan laws but they are only given description and cannot read on their own… The experts do not know English so they rely on their lawyers for interpretation. So when they have the book themselves, they are able to read and internalize,” Gumoshabe said.

The Confucius Institute was established 9 years ago to handle the teaching and learning of Chinese.