By Juliet Nalwooga



The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) says it has registered a significant growth in revenue of about 10.6% for the third quarter of the 2021/2022 (July – March) compared to the same period the previous year.

While releasing the revenue performance report at the URA headquarters in Nakawa, the Commissioner General John Musinguzi noted that over Shs15 trillion was collected, representing 69% of the annual target of over Shs22.3 trillion.

He quickly adds though, that the out turn for the third quarter was short of the target by over a trillion shillings.

Musinguzi has meanwhile expressed optimism that by the end of the current financial year in June, the remaining Shs5.9 Trillion in revenue needed shall have been collected.

In May 2021, members of parliament approved a Shs44.7 trillion budget for the 2021/2022 financial year, a resource envelope half of which is donor funded.