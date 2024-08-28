The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has urged women throughout the country to register their innovations to safeguard them under existing intellectual property laws.

Ms. Mercy Kainobwisho, the Registrar General of URSB, made the call while addressing delegates from 23 African countries at the first Women in Intellectual Property Conference. She emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property, which encompasses creations of the mind such as inventions, literary and artistic works, designs, and symbols used in commerce.

Kainobwisho noted that societal expectations and cultural norms often hinder women’s pursuit of careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and their ability to assert their intellectual property rights.

“Despite their significant contributions to the intellectual landscape, women continue to face barriers such as underrepresentation and bias, limited access to resources such as funding, mentorship, and networks that are crucial for navigating and succeeding in IP systems,” she said.

She encouraged women to become familiar with their rights, emphasizing that doing so can help shield them from negative perceptions about their economic potential.