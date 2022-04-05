By Ivan Ssenabulya

Vanilla farmers in Mukono have asked government to consider using technology to fight theft on the farms.

Lotan Ssejja, the Chairperson, Mukono Vanilla Association cites countries like Madagascar where serial numbers are encrypted on fruits, especially on vine yards, to ease monitoring through a computerized system.

He says many farmers have abandoned the business but if assured of safety through such innovations they can resume farming.

He adds that vanilla is an important cash crop in Uganda, especially to the people of central Uganda, urging government and Buganda kingdom to consider promoting it too like they have done with coffee.