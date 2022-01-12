By Ritah Kemigisa

The Kampala Resident City commissioner (RCC), Hudu Hussein has given vendors and hawkers still selling on the streets five days to vacate.

In a statement, Hudu says concerned security agencies in the city have extended the grace period for them to leave from January 10th to January 16th which is a Sunday.

Hudu is advising the hawkers and vendors to vacate at their own good warning that on Sunday, a team shall be deployed to forcibly remove them from the street.

The RCC says the relocation of the vendors and hawkers from the streets to markets has since been politicized and yet the huge amount of money the government invested in building markets like USAFI and Wandegeya which are empty remains unaccounted for.

He meanwhile applauds some of the vendors who have voluntarily left the streets adding that occupying markets is not only good for the city but the entire country.