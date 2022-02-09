When the Bank of Uganda Governor, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, died on January 23, the position he occupied for two decades also fell vacant.
The governor is the chief executive officer and the chairman of the board of directors of the Bank of Uganda.
Under the Bank of Uganda (BOU) Act, the governor is appointed by the President in consultation with Cabinet.
This publication understands that discussions on who will be the 11th Governor are already happening behind the scenes with names lined up for vetting in contention for the top job.
