A new Women in News Leadership mapping report has revealed a significant gender gap within the highest ranks in the media.

On average, WAN-IFRA found that women hold just 10% of business leadership positions like CEO and board chairperson.

On the editorial front, women make up just 31% of editorial heads, in positions like editor-in-chief or executive editor.

The Leadership Mapping report analyzed data from 192 media companies from 17 countries. It also shows that Somalia has no woman in top editorial positions.

The researchers have now underscored the need for focused succession planning deliberately centering on women.

The organization that focuses on driving equality in news media observes that women’s progression in the media is curtailed by among others; invisible walls, including biases and stereotypes about their leadership, capabilities, and aspirations.

They argue that studies have proved that where women are in top leadership positions, businesses have: improved financial performance; strengthened organizational climates; increased corporate social responsibility and reputation.