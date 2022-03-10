By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Organization of Trade Unions chairperson Usher Wilson Owere has contested a provision in the midterm access regulation that a beneficiary must have made 120 contributions.

Owere says this is a misrepresentation of the law which stipulates that a member who is 45 years or older who has made contributions to the fund for at least 10 years, is eligible for 20% of their midterm savings.

His response comes at a time thousands of eligible members have reported cases of their applications being rejected.

Owere has called for calm among the affected workers saying he has written to the attorney general and the gender minister with a meeting scheduled for this morning.

Speaking on the KFM DMighty breakfast show yesterday, the deputy Managing Director for NSSF Patrick Ayota maintained that eligible claimants of the midterm benefits are those individuals aged 45 years and above and have saved for a decade.

In an interview with Daily Monitor last evening, the attorney general, Kiryowa Kiwanuka said the law states a person must have contributed for 10 years to be eligible.