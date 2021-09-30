By Moses Ndhaye

Youth leaders are advocating for increased funding for the agriculture sector to reduce the escalating unemployment in the country.

According to Nateza Viola, an advocacy champion at Katikamu Nyimbwa youth multipurpose cooperative society, it is now time for the government to start encouraging the youth to treat the agriculture sector as a business avenue that can be used to employ the youth.

She says, in order to make the agriculture sector a source of employment, the government must increase the budget being allocated to promote farming in the country.

Nateza was speaking at a national policy dialogue, under the theme of increasing youth inclusion in agriculture through agriculture financing.

The dialogue was organized by the heifer international Uganda, which is currently creating over 500 jobs for the youth through the agriculture sector.