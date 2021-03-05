By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandan business owners and workers are tasked to work towards skills addition to help them compete in the fast growing job market.

This comes from the division director Toastmasters EAC Dr. Christine Nabiryo ahead of the Toastmasters conference to discuss business survival tips.

Dr Nabiryo attributes the continued high levels of unemployment and poor working skills among Ugandans to poor personal marketing skills.

She says the conference will also map out future opportunities and relevance of the Toastmasters global educational programme and network of professionals as an opportunity to skilling Uganda’s workforce .