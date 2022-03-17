By Ruth Anderah

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi has dragged the Uganda Parliament through the Attorney General to the Constitutional Court seeking to retain his position as a parliamentary commissioner.

Zaake who was impeached by fellow MPs on March 10th has filed a temporary injunction asking the Constitutional court to stay the decision by Parliament to kick him out of the office of the commissioner as this will cost him all the privileges and entitlements and responsibilities.

Through his lawyer Erias Lukwago, Zaake claims parliament suspended its own rules of procedure in adopting the motion to censure him.

Among them is the lack of a dully signed petition witnessed by the sergeant at arms and the clerk to Parliament which must be deliberated upon by at least 1/3 of the members.

In the petition lodged and received by the court’s registry, Zaake contends there was no quorum of more than 240 members to impeach him and therefore seeks a declaration that the parliamentary proceedings of that day as null and void.

Zaake further wants the court to check on what he terms as the excessive powers of the Deputy speaker Anita Among whom he accuses of mistreating MPs and treating them as her slaves.

He also calls on the court to sanction all MPs who sit on the rules and privileges committee for allegedly taking 6 million shillings to bribe each instead of their entitled 800, 000 shillings for the 2 days they deliberated.

Zaake’s troubles stem from a social media post in which he allegedly disrespected the Deputy speaker of parliament, Anita, Among prompting the Gulu West MP Francis Mapenduzi to move a motion to have the contentious post investigated by the rules and privileges Committee.

The said committee on March 10th, found Zaake guilty of breaching the rules and asked him to apologize to the Deputy speaker and entire house; something Zaake is not in agreement with and instead suggests that it’s Hon Among to apologize for mocking him about winning a gold medal in a race despite his injured leg.