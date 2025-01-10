Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has urged individuals aspiring for political office to ensure they present fully registered voters when registering with the Commission.

Byabakama’s message was delivered by Commissioner Ssali Simba Kayunga on Friday during a regional stakeholders’ workshop held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The workshop focused on preparations for the 2025-2026 general elections and emphasized the Commission’s progress and commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections.

Byabakama underscored the importance of adhering to electoral guidelines to promote transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process.

“We shall also be on the ground to make sure that the exercise goes on smoothly,” he said in a statement.

The meeting brought together stakeholders, including political leaders, civil society organizations, and election officials, to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming elections and foster collaboration in implementing electoral activities.