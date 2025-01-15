The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The tournament, originally scheduled for February 1–28, has been moved to August, although the exact dates have not yet been announced.

In a statement released on Tuesday, CAF explained that its technical and infrastructure experts advised that more time is needed to ensure the infrastructure and facilities meet the standards required to host a successful tournament.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed his gratitude to the heads of state of the three host countries for their commitment to providing the necessary facilities.

“I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals, and other infrastructure will meet the requisite CAF standards for hosting a very successful CHAN in August 2025,” Motsepe said.

The tournament draw will still be held on Wednesday, January 15, in Kenya, despite the postponement.

