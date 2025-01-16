Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Joseph Put has commented on the 2024 CHAN draw, which took place on January 15, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, stating that his team faces a difficult group.

The Belgian coach says that although two of their opponents are yet to be confirmed, he anticipates strong teams such as South Africa, Algeria, or Egypt will join the group.

“It is a tough group but I think we have to prepare ourselves and we will do anything possible to get out of this group stage,” he said.

The Cranes were drawn into Group C alongside Niger, Guinea, and two other countries yet to be determined.

The competition, originally scheduled to begin on February 1, 2025, has been postponed to August 2025. This delay will allow the three host nations; Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania to ensure their infrastructure and facilities meet the necessary standards for hosting a successful tournament.