Buganda Road Court’s Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Monday warned of widespread extortion by impostors targeting unsuspecting individuals seeking justice.

Speaking at the launch of the Small Claims Procedure, Kayizzi expressed concern about the high number of impostors at Buganda Road Court. These individuals even manipulate court officials’ uniforms to pose as clerks and cashiers.

To combat this issue, Kayizzi introduced genuine court clerks and magistrates, urging those seeking justice to be vigilant. He advised them to attend court sessions rather than wait outside, where impostors often prey on them.

In addition to addressing extortion, Kayizzi highlighted the benefits of the Small Claims Procedure, which provides a simplified way to recover owed money, typically within 30 days. This initiative aims to resolve commercial disputes valued at no more than Shs10 million, commonly related to unpaid rent, the supply of goods, and other debts.

The launch of the Small Claims Procedure at Buganda Road Court will now provide services to the central business area of Kampala City.

Kayizzi appealed to traders to utilize this service, noting that many people unnecessarily hire lawyers for small claims, incurring significant expenses.

