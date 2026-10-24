City Tyres launches media football challenge

Mandela Group has launched the 2026 City Tyres Media House Football Challenge, bringing together media partners for a football tournament scheduled for November 7.

Speaking during the launch at Group’s head office in Kampala on Friday, Mahad Twaha, the senior corporate sales manager, said the initiative is aimed at appreciating media houses for their partnership with the company and strengthening relationships through sports.

“We know the media plays a very big role in this country and, particularly, with us at Mandela Group, they have always been with us since the year began,” he said.

Mr Twaha said several media houses had already registered for the tournament, urging participating outlets to turn up and take part in the event which will give journalists an opportunity to take time off their demanding work schedules and interact with colleagues from other media organisations.

“We want them to take part, relax and try to engage, and strengthen our relationship with them in terms of sports,” he said.

Mr Twaha called on all registered media houses to participate, saying the tournament would provide an opportunity for networking and enjoyment through football.