The common nuisance case against Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga women wing leader Ingrid Turinawe, Hon. Mugume Rolland, and 11 others has been adjourned to January 2025.

The case was scheduled for hearing on December 9, 2024, but the prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze was unable to proceed due to the absence of witnesses.

The 14 suspects were first arraigned in court in August of this year and charged with being a common nuisance. Others include Hon. Kamara Nicholas Thadeus, MP Kabale Municipality, and Secretary General Harold Kaija.

The prosecution alleges that on August 5, 2024, the accused persons and others still at large, on Katonga Road in Kampala Central Division, committed an act not authorized by law. They are accused of being rowdy, blocking walkways, obstructing, and inconveniencing the public during the exercise of their common rights, thereby constituting a common nuisance.