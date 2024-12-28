There are fresh calls for the government to split the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries into two separate ministries: one for livestock and the other for agriculture.

The latest call comes from Swizen Wamala, Vice Chairperson of the Kakumiro Growers’ Cooperative Union, on the heels of the the Uganda Development Forum’s (UDF) Annual Conference at Pakuba Safari Lodge in Murchison Falls National Park.

Wamala argued that splitting the ministry would allow the agriculture sector to receive a fairer share of the national budget, ensuring smoother and more effective operations, as well as increased support for farmers.

“I would appeal to the government to separate the two ministries as it is in other countries. We had our Cooperative Bank where we would put our money and shares. We want it revived,” he said.

Earlier, Retired General Salim Saleh, patron of the UDF, explained that the Forum originated from meetings with Acholi elders, including Norbert Mao, to find ways of financially empowering people affected by the LRA insurgency.

He emphasized that the UDF Annual Conference is a vital platform for addressing food security and poverty alleviation in Uganda by empowering cooperatives and enhancing their capacity.