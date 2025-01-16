Uganda’s court bailiffs are protesting a new requirement from the Judiciary demanding diplomas in Court Bailiff Law by January 2025.

They argue that this requirement is unrealistic and will cause many to lose their jobs, as they contend diplomas are unnecessary for performing their duties, such as arresting judgment debtors.

The Uganda Court Bailiffs Association (UCBA), through its Deputy President, Bonny Rwamukaaga, claims these new rules were imposed without consultation, and their attempts to meet with the Chief Justice have been ignored.

The bailiffs are particularly concerned about Rule 28(3) of the Judicature (Court Bailiffs) Rules, 2022, which requires them to have operating licenses that can only be obtained by holding a diploma in law.

Over 560 bailiffs are at risk of losing their licenses and livelihoods, many of whom have practiced for over 18 years.

While 125 bailiffs are currently pursuing diplomas, they are struggling to meet the deadline due to constraints such as the COVID-19 lockdown.

The UCBA has challenged the regulations in the Constitutional Court, explaining that their case has not been heard for three years.

According to Robert Baguma, General Secretary of the Uganda Court Bailiffs Association, they have also petitioned the Chief Justice and the Chief Registrar, but without success.

The bailiffs are now seeking help from the Uganda Law Society (ULS), urging them to intervene and support their cause.

With over 500 bailiffs facing potential job loss, the UCBA emphasizes that the new law was imposed without consultation and is having a devastating impact on their livelihoods.