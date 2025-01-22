Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Wednesday dropped common nuisance charges against Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda and 14 other members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Katonga faction.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi dismissed the charges after the prosecution failed to produce witnesses.

The accused, including Deputy Kampala Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and Kabale Municipality MP Kamara Nicholas Thadeus, were charged with being rowdy and blocking walkways on August 5, 2024, at Katonga Road in Kampala Central.

The prosecution’s failure to present witnesses since the initial date of August 5, 2024, led to the dismissal.