Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Thursday issued a second production warrant for Dr. Kizza Besigye, ordering prison authorities to bring him to court on January 21, 2025, for further hearing on charges of incitement to violence.

This follows the failure to serve the first production warrant to prison authorities, according to prosecutor Allan Mucunguzi.

Dr. Besigye, currently on remand at Luzira Prison, is jointly charged with activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku for allegedly inciting violence during the June 2022 Kampala protests against high commodity prices.

The prosecution alleges that Dr. Besigye and Mukaaku used a loudspeaker to urge people to overthrow the government, an act interpreted as inciting violence.

The court had initially ordered Dr. Besigye’s production on January 9, 2025, after he failed to appear on December 5, 2024. However, a second warrant was issued to ensure his presence in court on January 21, 2025.