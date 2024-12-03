Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued criminal summons against former Rubaga Division deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Herbert Anderson Burora for hate speech charges.

The summons were issued after Burora failed to appear in court on Tuesday as scheduled. Neither his lawyers nor sureties were present to explain his absence.

According to a document signed by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, Burora must appear in court on January 7, 2025, without fail.

Burora faces six counts of hate speech and spreading malicious communication.

The prosecution alleges that between March and June 2024, in Kampala District, Burora used his X handle “Harder HB” to share malicious information about Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, portraying her as a torturer, murderer, kidnapper, and corrupt official.

The prosecution contends that this information is likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean Ms. Among and promote hostility against her.

Burora has since denied the charges.