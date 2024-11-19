The Court of Appeal is set to hold a significant session at Gulu High Court from November 25 to 27, 2024, to hear 25 criminal appeals.

A panel of esteemed justices, including Justice Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Lady Justice Margaret Tibulya, and Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi, will preside over the three-day session.

According to the cause list signed by Deputy Registrar Lillian Bucyana, the appeals primarily involve murder and defilement cases, with 12 appeals each. Additionally, one attempted murder appeal is scheduled for hearing.

Of particular note, four appellants will challenge life sentences imposed for crimes ranging from attempted murder to aggravated defilement and murder.

The session will officially commence with an opening address by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera.

This session is a critical step towards delivering justice and resolving pending criminal appeals in the region.