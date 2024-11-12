The High Court in Kampala on Tuesday ordered prosecutors in the Henry Katanga murder trial, led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to disclose all raw data—including text messages, WhatsApp messages, phone call records, and CCTV footage—recovered from the Katanga residence that the cybercrime expert relied on to write his report.

The order by Justice Isaac Muwata follows a spirited attempt by defense lawyers from KAA to block the evidence of AIP Enock Kanene, a cybercrime expert who analyzed the phones of the five suspects as well as CCTV footage.

As Kanene began testifying on his report, defense lawyers objected, arguing that he had violated several sections of the Computer Misuse Act in retrieving and analyzing the devices.

Justice Muwata emphasized that timely disclosure of evidence, regardless of whether it strengthens or weakens the prosecution’s case, is essential to a fair trial.

He therefore ordered that any other scientific evidence, even if not specifically requested by the defense, should be disclosed to the defense team before the next hearing date on Thursday this week.

Kanene will be the 10th prosecution witness to testify in the trial against widow Molly Katanga, her two daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kankwanzi, the family househelp George Amanyire, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer.