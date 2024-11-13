A Subaru driver who was captured on CCTV cameras attempting to knock a traffic police officer at a Jinja Road traffic light intersection was ordered to pay a Shs600,000 fine on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the offense of careless driving or inconsiderate use of a motor vehicle.

Isaac Mukwaya, a 35-year-old psychologist residing in Mutungo, Nakawa Division, Kampala District, opted for a plea bargain, admitting guilt in exchange for a lenient sentence rather than facing a full trial.

However, Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi imposed a six-month prison sentence at Luzira Prison as an alternative if Mukwaya fails to pay the fine.

The prosecution, led by Ivan Kyazze, alleged that on June 12, 2023, Mukwaya operated a Subaru Forester (UAZ 515C) at the Lyca Mobile Company parking lot in Kampala without due regard for other road users.

The state further accused Mukwaya of failing to stop at the Jinja Road traffic lights along the Kampala-Jinja Highway when signaled by Police officer Katongole Jotham, who was carrying out his official duties.